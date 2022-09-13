Gas Explosion Injures Five In Jigawa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least five people were injured on Monday from an explosion that occurred as a result of operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) chasing a truck driver conveying suspected smuggled gas in Babura LGA, Jigawa State.

NSCDC spokesman, Adamu Shehu, said the explosion also damaged shops and houses.

Mr Shehu said the incident occurred on Monday at about 9:00 p.m., after security operatives on stop-and-search in the area flagged down a truck conveying 25 gas cylinders.

He alleged that the truck driver refused to stop while being pursued by the operatives, resulting in one of the cylinders falling off the truck and catching fire immediately.

The spokesman added that the vehicle was coming from Tinkim town in Magarya LGA of Niger Republic and was heading toward Hadejia LGA of Jigawa.

He said the victims were currently receiving treatment at the Babura General Hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident. He said the inferno caused by the explosion damaged 17 shops and five houses.

Mr Shiisu said the vehicle was being pursued by a team of operatives from the Nigerian Customs Border Drill No. 12, while transporting the gas from the Niger Republic.

NAN