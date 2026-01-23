Tinubu Approves Posting for 3 Ambassadors To France, US, UK

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of three ambassadors-designate, out of the 68 confirmed by the Senate last December.

This was contained in a press release issued on Thursday by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu confirmed the postings of Ambassador Ayodele Oke as the ambassador-designate to France, and Colonel Lateef Are as the ambassador-designate to the United States of America.

Also confirmed by the President is the posting of Ambassador Amin Dalhatu, former ambassador to South Korea, as the high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom.

In a memo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tinubu urged the ministry to notify the governments of the three countries about the ambassadors-designate, in accordance with diplomatic procedures.