Ghanaian President Denies Writing Tinubu Over Obi’s Candidature

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has refuted claims of writing a letter to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, tasking him to give the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, a chance in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

Akufo-Addo also noted that he never informed Tinubu to seek treatment for his health, as contained in the rumoured letter making the rounds on social media.

Advising people on his verified Twitter handle to disregard the fake report, the Ghanaian President wrote, “My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health.

“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.

“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong, and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.”