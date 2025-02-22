Gov. Adeleke Casts Vote In LG Poll, Describes Exercise Peaceful

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite the political tension ahead of the Osun State local government election, the exercise commenced on Saturday morning, with Governor Ademola Adeleke casting his vote

Governor Adeleke cast his vote as early as 8am on Saturday morning at Unit 9, Ward 2 in Ede North Local Government Area (LGA).

After casting his vote, the governor described the exercise as peaceful, encouraging the people of the state to come out and cast their votes and go back home peacefully.

“The process has been very peaceful, I made a broadcast to my good people of Osun State that this election should be peaceful, there should be no violence because Osun State is a very peaceful state,” Governor Adeleke said.

“They should come out peacefully, vote and go back peacefully too. There should be no problem, we should not give them any chance to say there is violence here, there is violence there, I don’t want that because we are peacefulThe Police said it received credible intelligence indicating a likelihood of violence and significant security threats should the planned elections proceed.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police explained that reports gathered from joint intelligence gathering revealed that various groups, including political elements and other interested parties, are mobilising to instigate unrest, disrupt public peace and undermine the democratic order.

However, the Osun State government insisted on going on with the election, saying that it does not want to disobey a court order which directed that the elections be held.

The Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, in a statement said the government will not go against the rule of law.

people in Osun State.”

The build up to the election was surrounded by controversy, with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, asking Governor Adeleke on Thursday to put the local government election on hold.

AGF hinged his call on the controversial Court of Appeal, Akure division, on February 10, 2025, which allegedly reinstated the earlier sacked local government chairmen and councillors.

Similarly, the Nigeria Police Force on Friday advised the state government to consider suspending the election, citing security threats.