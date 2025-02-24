Governor Aiyedatiwa Pardons 43 Convicts In Ondo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has announced the pardon of 43 convicts in Ondo State.

The governor made the announcement during his speech shortly after his inauguration on Monday.

Speaking after taking his oath of office, Aiyedatiwa said, “Before I begin my address let me quickly make this remark in commemoration of this inauguration of today.

“Having had time with the state advisory council’s objective of mercy, this administration on the 24 of December 2024, considered the list of convicts deserving the mercy of the governor of Ondo State.

“And on this day, I am exercising that authority, that power conferred on me to pardon some convicts who had been sentenced or condemned for various offences. Today I am setting a total of 43 of them free.”

Aiyedatiwa took his oath of office just after his running mate Olayide Adelami around 12:59 pm.

The ceremony took place at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, the state capital, two months after he won the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who said his administration has restored confidence in the government among the people, promised that he and his deputy with not rest on their oars.

“We like to assure you that the overwhelming renewed mandate you have freely given to us has further placed on us a huge burden of leadership and we promise never to rest on our oars.

“I and my deputy, we make a solemn pledge this day that we shall lead and govern with the fear of God and utmost dedication to the progress of the state. We will prioritise the welfare of our people, particularly the most vulnerable among us, that is the poor, the sick and the marginalised.”

He also pledged to improve the state economically in the next four years.

“In the next four years, we will work with interested investors and our development partners in ensuring that our Port Ondo becomes a reality.

“We will also facilitate investors to explore our large deposit of bitumen for local use and export purposes thereby generating huge revenue for the state,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The ceremony was attended by some dignitaries including the Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, Minister of Youth, Ayodele Olawande, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, among others.