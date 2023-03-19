Governor Inuwa Yahaya Re-elected In Gombe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election in Gombe, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya has been re-elected.

Declaring him the winner on Sunday, the State collation Officer of the election and the vice chancellor of federal university Gashua, Professor Maimuna Waziri said Inuwa scored a total of 342, 821 votes to get re-elected as governor of the state.

She added that his closest opponent of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mohammed Barde has scored a total of 233, 131 votes while the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Khamisu Mailantarki polled 19,861 votes.

