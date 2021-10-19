Recommendations For Twitter, Applicable To All Social Media Platforms – Lai Mohammed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has stated that the recommendations to lift the ban on Twitter in Nigeria will be applicable to all social media platforms in the country.

Mohammed disclosed this when he appeared on ‘This Morning’, a programme by Television Continental (TVC) .

The minister, speaking concerning the latest development on the ban on Twitter stated that the recommendations by the team negotiating with Twitter on the suspension of the social media platform would be submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the engagements with the social media platform have been “positive and fruitful”.

“All I can say is that the recommendations we are going to make will not only be applicable to Twitter, but they will be applicable to all OTTs and other social media platforms in Nigeria,” he said.

“Today, we are dealing with Twitter. We don’t want a situation where we will be dealing with Facebook tomorrow and Instagram the next day. Our recommendations will be very comprehensive.

“You will recall that during the 61st Independence anniversary celebration, the president said Twitter will return to Nigeria as soon as they meet the conditions of government.

“Even last night, the ministerial team met under my chairmanship and we reviewed the position of things.

“I want to say that we should wait for the committee to officially give its reports to the president, but things are looking very positive and rosy.

“After submitting our reports and recommendations to the president, I will be disposed to say what we agreed and what has been met and what has not been met.”























