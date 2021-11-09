Group Urges South Easterners To Indicate Interest In Vying For Presidential Position

.. Hail Ex – Senate President Anyim For His Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2023 general election in Nigeria, a socio-cultural group under platform of the Igbo Unity Forum has urged Igbos from the South East extraction to come out and contest for the position of President of the country

The group led by a former member of Federal House of Representatives, chief U.S.A Igwesi made the call in a statement issued in Abuja, and made available to African Examiner in Enugu Tuesday.

Chief Igwesi spoke when he led it’s members to the Abuja Residence of the former Senate President Chief Ayim Pius Ayim during a solidarity visit shortly after his inter face with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

The group expressed worries that South Easterners are not indicating interest to contest the plum job as were the case with their counter parts in the Northern Part of Nigeria, even when the zone have been agitating that is their turn to produce the next President of Nigeria.

They however, insisted that position cannot be served a La Carte but requires continued engagement, lobbing and constant inter-facing with other ethnic nationalities to achieve results.

The organization therefore, called on the Igbos home and abroad with convincing credentials and capacity to come on board stating that power cannot be taken from the fridge but from the oven.

It observed that Senator Ayim Pius Ayim is cerebral politician with rich political antecedents and credentials, having paid his dues in the political engineering and administration of this country when he was the Senate President, Chairman of the 4th National Assembly and Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

They demanded that Anyim should give a thought to their request.

Earlier in his remark, Senator Ayim thanked the group made up of seasoned politicians, technocrats and business moguls for their visit and support during and after his inter face with EFCC.

He commended the leader of the delegation Chief U. S. A Igwesi, describing him as a man of few words and one not known for frivolities and recalled his days in the national Assembly.

Ayim reiterated his determination to serve the country in any capacity, stating that he has since given a thought to their request but now the group have energized it, that he will soon roll out drums in that direction.

He went further to state that the visit was not only timely but auspicious especially now that the country is in dire need of an upright and tested character to steer her ship and provide leadership in all sectors of our economy.

The former SGF, insisted he is going to contest the position of the President of the Federal republic of Nigeria come 2023 not because of the Principle of Zoning even though he believes in it but primarily because he is a Nigerian and qualified to contest.

Using every known parameter, Anyim observed that the present day Nigeria needed a president with experience, capacity and humane disposition to provide leadership and unite the country as one indivisible united entity.

He expressed joy and hope in the quality of the members of the forum and urged them not to relent in their avowed determination to sensitize and enlighten the Igbos in this direction.

A member of the delegation and a legal practitioner, Chief Ifeanyi Nwabueze, had in his remark extolled the virtues of the Former Senate President, describing him as a child of destiny whose political antecedents have portrayed him as a tested and impeccable leader who can not only be trusted but a huge asset to the country.

Chief Nwabueze went down memory lane and insisted that Sen. Ayim raised the legislative bar during the 4th National Assembly.

“We can also recall that Senator Ayim told the press at the sideline of the recently concluded National convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) that he will contest the position of the President of Nigeria because of his personal conviction and calls from different groups, minds and well-wishers.























