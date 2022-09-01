2023: IPAC Tasks Party Candidates To Promote Issue Based Campaign In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2023 general election gathers momentum in Nigeria, the Enugu State chapter of Inter- party Advisory Council has appealed to all the political parties and their gubernatorial flag bearers in the state to direct their campaign energies on issues that will improve all sectors of the economy .

The state Chairman of IPAC Hon. Edwin Ikechukwu Alor stated this yesterday during an event put together by the organization to honor the immediate past Enugu Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr. Emeka Ononamadu.

According to him, the political parties and Candidates should avoid speeches or conducts that may heat up the polity and endanger the electoral history in Enugu state, adding that they should make issue based Campaign their watch words.

He explained that the Ex- Enugu REC was honored based on his activities as one of the best Enugu Resident Electoral commissioner (REC) in terms of conducting credible election and sensitization of citizens to both registering and collection of their voters card.

The chairman added that “in Enugu, INEC during the watch of Emeka Ononamadu, the immediate past Resident Electoral commissioner, promoted knowledge of sound Democratic election which culminated in increased participation of Enugu people in the election process.

Ononamadu, “went extra miles and engaged in aggressive sensitization and awareness creation programs both in Radio and television stations which paid off during the recent continuous Voter Registration that recorded remarkable participation in Enugu state”.

INEC under his watch, conducted the best rated election in Enugu state with marginal violence and post -election acrimonies.

IPAC, had during the ceremony Awarded the immediate past Enugu Resident Electoral commissioner Emeka Ononamadu “Award of Excellence in Service” bases on his selfless and patriotic services to his father land.

The organization also used the occasion to unveil the architectural design of her three hundred million (N300, 000,000) permanent Secretariat project.

Responding, elated Ononamadu applauded IPAC Enugu for doing a unique thing, stressing that it is not always easy for parties that were involved in any election with losers to come together and cerebrate the person that conducted the election.

The former Enugu REC, who also was the longest serving REC in the state pointed out that the singular action shown to him by IPAC speaks volumes and has showed the level the state is developing politically.

He noted that in the last Election Enugu has the least of election petition, I conducted the one of the best election with few petitions while advising the politicians to always participate in all the electoral process to avoid disqualifications.

The event was attended by top political dignitaries and close allies of Dr. Ononamadu.