Gunmen Attack Imo Community, Behead 65 Year Old Man

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The alarming insecurity that has bedeviled the once peaceful Imo State, South- East Nigeria unabated, particularly Orlu area, worsened yesterday, as some unknown armed criminal elements struck at Ubudom Atta Community in the Njaba Local Council Area, beheading a native of the locality .

The victim, a 65 year old man, identified as Nnoruka Onyeokwu was reportedly beheaded and his severed head hung at the premises of the town’s primary school.

African Examiner learnt that the Gunmen had in the last week of 2021 and the first week of January 2022, attacked Umutanze community in Orlu local government area, spilling over to Akata, a nearby village.

It was gathered that no fewer than seven persons from the Communities lost their lives during the attack.

Aside the killings, houses were also set ablaze, while properties valued several millions were equally destroyed.

The latest incident in Atta left the natives in panic as they went to bed with one eye opened.

A community leader in the locality who craved anonymity revealed on Monday that the victim was attacked in his house in the night and the villagers woke up the next day to see his severed head.

“The man was attacked at night in his house. People woke up the next morning to see his cut-off head displayed at the primary school. Nobody knows the attackers or why he was beheaded” he said.

“The community is in panic. People are running away because of the fear of the unknown. This is very unfortunate.”

Imo state police public public Relations officer PPRO, Mike Abattam, was yet to respond to the ugly development as at Monday evening.