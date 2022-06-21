Gunmen Demand N100m To Free 36 Abducted Worshipers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen, who attacked Maranatha Baptist Church and St Moses Catholic Church in the Rubu community of Kajuru council of Kaduna State on Sunday, have demanded for N100 million to free about 36 worshippers in their custody.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said three persons were killed in the attack.

A traditional leader of Angwan Fada at Rubu community, Elisha Mari, who was one of the kidnapped victims in the Sunday attack, said the bandits stormed their villages on over 30 motorcycles and took them away

He spoke to journalists when heads of security agencies and a Kaduna government delegation visited the area yesterday.

He said he was freed because he is a traditional leader but was asked to raise at least 100 million in ransom before others in captivity would be released.