Gunmen Demolish Nnewi South LGA Secretariat In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unknown gunmen on Thursday morning burnt down Nnewi South Local Government Area in Anambra State.

According to available information, the secretariat was set on fire and It is yet to be confirmed if anyone died or injured.

Anambra State Police Command says “It is a suspected case of arson”.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga informed newsmen that the information “is still sketchy”.

The spokesman also stated that more security operatives had been deployed to the area and Fire Service was contacted.