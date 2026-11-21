Gunmen Injure Segun Odegbami At Home In Abeokuta

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- – Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami was wounded when gunmen attacked his home in the Ibara GRA area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Odegbami, 74, said three attackers broke into his residence around 2:30 am on Friday.

He said he, his driver and his house boy fought them off and forced them to flee.

“It was the closest I have ever been face to face with death,” he said, adding that the gunmen “broke down my door to get to me”.

According to reports, a photo shows that the former Green Eagles winger suffered a deep cut on his lower back during the struggle.

He has since been treated at a hospital and the motive for the attack is not yet known.

Odegbami was a key member of the Nigeria team that won the country’s first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.