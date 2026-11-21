Obi, Kwankwaso Pledge 10,000MW Power Supply

(AFRICAN EXAMINER– – Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), says a government led by him and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000MW of electricity.

Obi made the pledge on Friday at a town hall meeting in Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Today, Nigeria only generates, transmits and distributes about 4,000MW of electricity,” he said. “Kwankwaso and I assure you that within our tenure, Nigeria will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000MW.”

He said the pair had already assessed the country’s power problems and were planning how to fix them.

“We don’t want to make fake promises,” he said. He added that they would not blame others after taking office, saying “one person must be in charge.”

The pledge is a major promise of the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

They will face President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and other candidates.

Obi has made the same promise before. He first pledged to reach the target within four years in May, when he accepted the NDC ticket.

He repeated it at town halls in Enugu on October 29 and Lagos on November 12.

Data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission shows that grid-connected plants generated an average of 4,022.40 megawatt-hours per hour in the second quarter of 2026.

The commission also reported that distribution companies had metered 62 per cent of customers nationwide.

Their average losses stood at 36 per cent, against an allowed target of 16.92 per cent.

The Tinubu administration has defended its record, citing the Electricity Act 2023, grid expansion, off-grid projects and the Presidential Metering Initiative.

In July 2025, the Federal Ministry of Power said installed capacity had risen from 13,000MW to 14,000MW, with peak generation reaching 5,801MW.

The government has also admitted that problems remain. In September, Power Minister Joseph Tegbe said a review found constraints in gas supply, generation, transmission, distribution and market financing.

He said the distribution companies’ losses and unpaid debts owed by government agencies were also hurting the sector.