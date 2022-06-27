Gunmen Kill Another Catholic Priest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Catholic Diocese of Auchi in Edo State has confirmed the death of Christopher Odia, a reverend father, who was abducted on Sunday by gunmen in the state.

Mr Odia, 41, was the administrator of St. Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo, Etsako West Local Government Area and also the Principal of St. Philip Catholic Secondary School, Jattu, in the state.

He is said to have been abducted while coming out for Sunday Mass at his rectory, St. Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo and killed a few hours after he was abducted.

Peter Egielewa, the director of communication in the diocese, confirmed the priest’s death in a statement on Sunday.

“With heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of God, we announce the death of our priest, Mr Odia, who was killed by his abductors after being kidnapped this morning June 26, 2022, at about 6:30 a.m., in his rectory while coming out to go for Sunday Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Uzairue, Edo State,” Mr Egielewa said.

Mr Odia’s death brings to two the number of Catholic priests killed by gunmen in the country in less than 24 hours.