Oyo Speaker, Ogundoyin, Joins Governorship Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –) The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has joined the 2027 governorship race in the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Oyetunji Oyekunle, the speaker was endorsed as the preferred candidate of the PDP stakeholders in Ibarapaland.

The statement said the stakeholders had gathered for a zonal meeting in Igboora to discuss preparations for Gov. Seyi Makinde’s planned visit, when a vote of confidence was passed in Ogundoyin.

He was praised for his leadership qualities, steadfast loyalty to the party, and contributions to the state’s legislative stability.

The speaker was later urged to formally declare his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election, with the assurance of their unwavering support.

Responding, Ogundoyin, from Ibarapa East constituency, expressed appreciation for the endorsement, describing it as a great honour and responsibility.

The speaker pledged his readiness to heed the call and participate actively in the governorship race.

He said the endorsement transcended mere politics, representing a call from the people of Ibarapaland and Oyo State for inclusive governance, unity, and continued developmental progress across all sectors.

The meeting attracted party leaders, government officials, and grassroots politicians, including a federal lawmaker, Anthony Adepoju; state Commissioners, Ademola Ojo and Wasilat Adegoke; and other key stakeholders from the region.

Party officials from the state, local government, and chairmen of Ibarapa East, Mr Kazeem Arogundade; Ibarapa North, Mr Lateef Akorede; and Ibarapa Central, Mr Olusola Adeleke, were also in attendance. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)