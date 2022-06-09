Gunmen Kill Four In Ondo

Gunmen Kill Four In OndoFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, June 9th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Four persons have been shot dead by gunmen operating on motorcycles in ondo state.
A source said it was some cultists that attacked a rival cult group.
Another source said the mission of the gunmen was unknown as they shot sporadically, killing three persons in Sabo and one person at Igba.
It was gathered a commercial driver that stopped to eat in the area was shot dead.
Ondo Police spokesman, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, said she would issue a statement after getting proper brief.
But a police source in Ondo town confirmed the killings.
The police source said the gunmen were armed robbers who attempted to rob residence and traders in the area.
Details Shortly…
