Hisbah Nabs Bauchi Man Who Posted Online Photos Of His Many Ex-Girlfriends

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Hisbah in Bauchi State has arrested an elderly man for uploading multiple photos of his ex-girlfriends.

The man simply identified as Alhaji Bala Mohammed, from the Dass local government area of Bauchi State was in the news recently after his pictures alongside that of over 50 women, many of them in compromising positions, went viral.

According to available reports, Bala was arrested after some of his former girlfriends who are now married, reported him to Hisbah.

Mohammed, however, disclosed that he regretted hurting Muslims in northern Nigeria who might have seen his ways as despicable.

Speaking at the Bauchi Hisbah Board office, Mohammed stated that he was enjoying his life and no one can stop him as Nigeria is a secular state.

According to him, some of the pictures were taken 20 years ago when he was having a nice time and it was his Facebook friends that shared the old memory few weeks ago.

“I took some pictures 20 years ago with the women I dated for pleasure and to express my enjoyment. So, some people now discovered the pictures and began to reshare them, a situation that caused discomfort to the women in the pictures,” said Bala

He stated that he shared the pictures a few years back but the women did not complain until now, adding that “Maybe it is some people who are instigating them”.

“I’m extending my apologies to the women who were offended but everyone has his own way of life. I did it because of pleasure and I’m living a secular life not a religious one,” he said.

He also refuted reports that the women were married when they dated, saying that none of them was married.

“Even though I am old, I want to get married to have even two children before I die. My only regret is that my people in the north who are religious are hurt by this but am enjoying my secular life,” he added.