How APC Imported People For Lagos Rally -Okupe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Doyin Okupe, director-general of the Peter Obi presidential campaign, has stated that the Lagos rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot be compared to that of the Labour Party (LP).

Okupe berated the ruling party in an interview with Channels Television.

African Examiner writes that earlier on Sunday, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, chairman of the Lagos state parks and garages management committee, convened a “five million-man” rally in support of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential bearer.

This development is coming one week after LP supporters organised similar rallies in different parts of Lagos.

Okupe stated that opposition parties are playing “catch-up” to LP and according to forensic analysis of videos from the APC rally showed that some participants were imported from other south-west states.

“One of the greatest things that have happened in this dispensation is that a four-month-old party is now so much in leadership that parties that have existed for 20 years and more are playing a catch-up game and it is not being done very well,” he said.

“I want to congratulate the APC for the efforts made today. What you saw was not a Lagos rally. We are a very sophisticated group — a group driven by and powered by youths.

“We have done a forensic of the tape of the rally in our laboratory. We found out that… I personally can recognise about four or five people from my federal constituency, others can recongise people from Oyo, Osun, etc.

“What you saw this morning was a south-west rally, not really a Lagos rally. If you give it as a Lagos rally, it is just a fair comparison with what happened in Festac.

“You will recall that the October 1, LP rally by Obidients took place in an unprecedented and organic manner in Lekki, Festac, Ikeja and Surulere — in four different locations.

“What you saw in Lagos today was nothing compared to any one of them(referring to the four locations), maybe at least it is at par with one of them.

“What APC has been able to do, having seen the LP movement, is still about a quarter of what we did.

“We did a forensic study of the tape — 60 percent and 70 percent of those who participated were members of an institution called NURTW.”