How House Help Killed Justice Ajumogobia’s Daughter – Police Source

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A police source had confirmed that one of the domestic workers of Aribemchukwu, the slain daughter of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, has confessed to being involved in the death of her boss.

Aribemchukwu, better known as Chuchu, was allegedly murdered in her Parkview Estate residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Although a family source stated that she was killed Tuesday night, her lifeless body was found on Wednesday morning outside the gate of her residence.

The police arrested her three domestic employees, which are the house help, a security guard, and a driver, in connection to the murder.

Providing updates on the findings, a police source who craved anonymity as he was not permitted to speak on the matter, stated that the house help confessed to the crime in the course of interrogation.

The source also disclosed that the deceased was killed inside her room, and her body was subsequently dragged from the spot outside the gate where it was dumped.

The sourfce said: “The deceased was killed in her room and her body was dragged to the front of the gate to make it look like she was killed on the spot. After that, all the blood stains were carefully cleaned but still, they missed some spots. They did not clean it well because it happened at night.

“The house help did not deny what happened. She said, ‘We do am, na we do am’, during an interrogation and everything she said tallied with the evidence on the ground.” the police source added.

According to available information, the suspects were also said to have immediately packed all the valuables of the deceased after they killed their boss.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that investigations were still ongoing.

He said: “Investigations are still ongoing on the incident. We will provide updates as soon as there are more developments.”