How INTERPOL Arrested Sunday Igboho, Wife In Benin Republic

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, July 20th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lawyer to Yoruba Nation Agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN), has confirmed the arrest of his client and his wife a, German citizen  in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Aliu said the duo was arrested by international police in the neighboring country but they cannot be extradited based on a treaty with Benin any political offender who is unlikely to get justice at home should not be extradited to home country.

Aliu also revealed that lawyers in Benin Republic would be engaged to defend Igboho’s rights against extradition.



Details shortly…

