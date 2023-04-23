How Olamide Helped My Career – Skales

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian rapper, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, aka Skales, has opened up concerning his struggles after leaving Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), Banky W’s record label.

The African Examiner recalls that Skales got signed to EME in 2010 but left in 2014 after the expiration of his four-year recording contract.

Speaking in a recent episode of #WithChude, the rapper stated that he became homeless for almost a year after he left EME.

According to him, his struggles continued until Olamide, the ace rapper, came to his rescue.

“My deal with them (EME) was done and they refused to continue because I wasn’t doing well at that time,” he said.

“So, Olamide called me and said there is this song I’m hearing everywhere, I was told you sang it.

“I asked him if he was talking about ‘Shake Body’ and he said yes. Then he asked if I wasn’t going to shoot the video. I told him I was homeless and didn’t even have a place to stay not to talk of shooting a video. Then he asked me to send my account and promised to send me money for the shoot.

“I got the money shortly after sending the account number. I was like, this guy wasn’t even my friend. My life around after that video shoot”.

The rapper also talked about his poor family background and how he engaged in several menial jobs to get money.

“Growing up was really though. It was depressing then because things my peers could afford, I couldn’t. As a kid then, I felt bad,” he added.

“I did a lot of things back then just to get money including helping other students with their homework. I came a very poor family.”