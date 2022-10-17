How Peter Obi, El-Rufai, Sanusi Exposed NNPC – CNPP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) says it has been vindicated by Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Sanusi Lamido concerning the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

African Examiner recalls that in recent days, the former Anambra Governor, Kaduna governor and ex-Emir of Kano, enjoined the federal government to privatize the Government entity.

Their suggestion was applauded by a group which stated that the national oil company has become a burden instead of an asset for economic growth and development.

The CNPP stated that the comments by experts have again brought to light issues bordering on the “corruption and manipulation of figures” by the NNPC.

“On the day President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the current management of the NNPC Limited, he practically renamed and finally incorporated corruption in the oil sector”, CNPP Secretary General, Willy Ezugwu said in a statement.

Ezugwu berated the NNPC of claiming “questionable annual profit declaration” to deceive Nigerians and the President, who doubles as the Minister of Petroleum Resources position.

According to him, within one week, three prominent individuals questioned the viability of the company as well as the competence of the leadership.

Ezugwu noted that Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate repeatedly took a swipe at the management and asked them to resign.

Also, El-Rufai stated that although the Group CEO Mele Kyari was trying his best, the company has failed and has no business being in the sector.

“NNPC claims that subsidy has taken all the oil revenues, I don’t believe that. Nothing has changed for NNPC other than adding ‘L’ to it for the limited. They are still declaring profits that we don’t see the dividends”, Ezugwu quoted the governor saying. Also, Sanusi, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, at the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency summit, stated that it is unbelievable that fuel consumption figures were being released by NNPC Limited on daily basis.

“In, 2019, officially we were importing 40 million litres per day. In 2022 officially, we are importing 66 million per day. In three years, we have increased our petrol consumption by 50%.

“Please tell me, is it the population? Is it the number of cars? Just ask yourself if it makes sense that in three years you increase your consumption of petrol by 50%. Are we drinking petrol?” He queried.

Regarding this development, the CNPP recalled its recent advice to President Buhari to let private sector players take charge of NNPC Limited.