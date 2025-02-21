How I Challenged Babangida, Told Him He Failed To Make History – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Thursday recalled how he once challenged the former military President, Ibrahim Babangida, and told him that he failed to make history.

Babangida, former military dictator, ruled Nigeria from 1985 to 1993. He is renowned for annulling the June 12, 1993 presidential election believed by many to be won by the late businessman, Moshood Abiola.

Babangida was Nigeria’s leader when Tinubu was elected to the Senate to represent Lagos West in 1992.

Speaking at a book launch in honour of Babaginda, Tinubu recalled how he confronted Babangida for always postponing their inauguration after winning election.

He said that he feared he would be imprisoned for confronting the then head of state.

“I confronted you that you had an opportunity to make history that day and you failed to do it. Why not inaugurate us? Why are you calling us back and postponing the inauguration?

“They thought I would end up in jail. You came out right at the end of the remark, you shook me. I can’t forget that,” Tinubu said amid applause from the crowd.

The President also hailed the former head of state for his contributions to national building, narrating how Babangida inspired him in politics.

“Without you, people like me won’t be in politics. Your progressive revolution to say that you want young, brilliant people in politics, you inspire some of us,” Tinubu said.

In his remarks, Babangida shared an insight as to why he annulled the June 12 presidential election.

32 years after the election, Babangida said he acted to protect the country’s interest.