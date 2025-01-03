Husband Stabs Pastor To Death Over Alleged Affairs With His Wife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police command in Osun has confirmed the killing of a pastor, Mr Sina Olaribigbe, by a husband who suspected him of having an affair with his wife.

CSP Yemisi Opalola, Police spokesperson of the command, confirmed the incident on Thursday in Osogbo.

Opalola said the husband met the pastor in his wife’s house and allegedly stabbed him because he believed they were having an affair.

“The couple are not living together; though they are not legally separated.

“The pastor had been intervening in their quarrels, and on this occasion, he was at the wife’s house when the estranged husband arrived.

“The husband probably believed the pastor was having an affair with his wife.

“The husband was reported to have acted out of rage and stabbed the pastor multiple times, thereby killing him instantly,” she said

According to Opalola, the suspect is in custody while the pastor’s corpse has been deposited at the morgue.

The wife of the suspect is a member of the deceased pastor’s church, where she’s believed to be an interpreter

(NAN)