Hushpuppi: IGP Orders Internal Review Of Allegations Against Abba Kyari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria’s Inspector General of police, (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered for an immediate internal review of the allegations and indictment against one of its Senior personnel, a Deputy Commissioner of police, DCP, Abba Kyari by the Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI.

The Senior police Chief, is alleged to have questions to answer in a $1m fraud involving alleged international fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.

The United States District Court for the Central District of California had disclosed that Hushpuppi used Kyari, to arrest and jail a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent, after the latter threatened to expose a $1m fraud perpetrated against a Qatari businessman.

A brief statement issued thursday evening by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, obtained by African Examiner, said “sequel to the receipt of allegations and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

According to the statement, "further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.
























