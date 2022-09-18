I Did Not Order Disruption Of Peter Obi’s Rally – Governor Umahi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has refuted claims that he ordered the state police command to teargas supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who did a one million-man march for their preferred political candidate in the state capital.

Umahi made the declaration as he reacted to the allegation that he ordered the state police command to stop the supporters who gathered at Pastoral Centre, Nkwagu Ugbala Ground Arena, People’s Club, and other locations in the state.

The governor, in a statement, signed and issued to newsmen in Abakaliki by the Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko, stated that the alleged disruption of the Obidient movement in the state is not true.

The statement said: “The rumours making the rounds that he (Umahi) ordered the disruption of a gathering in support of one of the presidential candidates in the 2023 elections is not true.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State is certainly not aware of any disruption of any gathering as he didn’t order any. He is a democrat who believes firmly in the rule of law. He wishes every contending politician the very best and will insist on a level playing ground for all. If it is true that the police dispersed people, the answer will surely rest with the police.”