I”ll Leave Office In 17 Months – Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President, General Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he would leave office in 17 months.

He stated this when he commissioned some development projects in Maiduguri, Borno State. He was accompanied by the Governor of the State, Babagana Zullum, and other dignitaries.

The projects were Oriental Energies Resource LTD aircraft hangar, the Muhammed Indimi Distance Learning Centre and International Conference Centre.

The President also commissioned the Tijjani Bolori Memorial Secondary School and Custom Roundabout Flyover in Maiduguri.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina issued a statement, which stated “I know I swore by the constitution, and I will leave in 17 months, I pray that the person that will take over from us will follow the targets of securing the country and building the economy.”

President Buhari tasked Nigerians to appraise the performance of his regime on security, economy, and the fight against corruption.