‘I Remain In PDP,’ Adeleke Dismisses Defection Speculations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has dismissed rumours suggesting his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting he remains a loyal member and the party’s leader in the state.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Governor Ademola Adeleke — who defeated APC candidate Gboyega Oyetola in the 2022 Osun governorship election — clarified his political stance amid growing speculation over a possible defection.

“Over the last few hours, I have been inundated with calls regarding rumours of a possible defection. I want to assure the good people of Osun State and Nigerians at large; I remain a loyal member and the leader of the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State.

“My focus remains on delivering good governance and fulfilling our 5-point agenda for Osun people. Please disregard the fake news and continue to support our mission for a better Osun State,” he stated.

This is not the first time Governor Adeleke has had to debunk defection rumours. In May, during a meeting with key stakeholders, he reiterated that he had no intention of leaving the PDP for the APC.

Governor Adeleke’s reassurance also follows a private visit to President Tinubu’s Ikoyi residence in Lagos on June 3, alongside his brother, Adedeji Adeleke, and Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, alias Davido.

Meanwhile, the political climate within Adeleke’s party, the PDP, has faced a growing crisis in recent weeks. On 6 June, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, on 23 April, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, and several political allies—including commissioners and local government chairmen—also joined the APC. Former Governor of Delta and PDP’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, followed suit.

These developments come as former PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, leads coalition talks with other political bigwigs and stakeholders who adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) party, aiming to mount a formidable opposition to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

The PDP is also grappling with internal crises, particularly the unresolved leadership dispute over the position of National Secretary. Both Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye are laying claim to the role, intensifying the party’s organisational instability.

Also, on June 30, party chieftain Bode George and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were barred from entering the PDP secretariat for scheduled National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) meetings.

The blockade was eventually lifted, allowing the PDP to hold its 100th NEC meeting at Wadata Plaza in Abuja.