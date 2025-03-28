I Was Offered N7bn In 1995 To Minimize Jesus In Song, Says Nigerian Gospel Singer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Panam Percy Paul, has opened up on how he rejected a N7 billion record deal in 1995.

In a video that has gone viral, Percy Paul in an interview with Emmanuel Iren, reminisced on how he was at the top of his ministry and success in the industry when he got the offer.

Although the 63-year-old singer did not talk about the name of the record label, he stated that they gave him one condition which is to reduce his use of Jesus’ name in his songs.

According to him, they suggested alternative names like ‘Righteous One’ or ‘Greatest Lover’. He stated that he was surprised by the request and immediately rejected the offer.

He stated that he chose to prioritize his faith over monetary gain, adding that he told them that “you can keep the money, while I keep the name”.

“1995, I was at the peak of ministry and success in the industry; I was offered 24 million pounds for a three-year contract. 1995, 24 million pounds was equivalent to N7 billion,” he said.

“The catch was ‘can you reduce the number of times you call the name Jesus in your songs?’. And there is more where this came from.

“One of them said to me, ‘You actually don’t need to mention the name Jesus. You can call him other names like Righteous One or Greatest Lover.

“I was shocked, so I told them, you can keep the money, while I keep the name.” Paul also expressed concerns concerning the monetisation of gospel music.

“Today, the extreme is that the music ministry has now become the music industry,” he added.

“Where the industry now dictates to the minister what to do, how to sing and when to sing. For example, it was the marketers in Alaba that encouraged the musicians to add tongues to their songs.”