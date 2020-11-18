EndSARS: DJ Switch Berates Sanwo-Olu Over CNN Reports On Lekki Shooting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch, has berated governor of Lagos State, Governor Sanwo-Olu, over the recent documentary by popular television, CNN.

African Examiner had reported the documentary aired by CNN saying that soldiers shot live bullets at the protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

DJ Switch who was present at the lekki toll gate shooting had live-streamed the event at her account on Instagram.

The army had initially denied that it did not use force on the protesters and it acted professionally.

However, the recent development by the CNN saying that live ammunition were used by the army has made many to raise eyebrows.

DJ Switch took to her Twitter page calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu to speak on who order the protesters to be shot at.

Her tweet read: “Hello @jidesanwoolu have you seen the CNN report yet? So, who gave the order to shoot at peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on 20-10-2020?

“The Truth will always come to light. Thank you, CNN.”

