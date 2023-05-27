I Will Tell Tinubu To Free Nnamdi Kanu If Buhari Doesn’t – Soludo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has stated that he will remain steadfast in his quest for the release of Nnamdi Kanu from the Department of State Service (DSS) detention, even if the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari, does not heed to his pleas.

The African Examiner recalls that Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is being tried by the Federal Government for offences bordering on treason and terrorism.

Speaking on his continued detention on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Friday, May 26, 2023, Soludo stated that he has copied the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in his latest letter asking for the release of the separatist leader.

Soludo said: “This is a cause that one believes in. Consistently I am an advocate of the rule of law and justice for all and therefore if you look at that letter, that letter is copied to the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I want to also believe that a copy has been delivered to his office as it were.

“The Attorney General is also copied in this letter and if President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration fails to take advantage of this opportunity to really rise above every other thing and be a statesman as it were, if the president fails to take advantage of that, we will be pursuing the same thing with the incoming administration.”