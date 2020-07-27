W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

I Won’t Run For President in 2023, Says Peter Obi

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, July 27th, 2020

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has dispelled rumours that he is running for the office of Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Peter Obi, who was on AriseTV on Monday, stated that the report was not true and he was not planning to contest the presidential position in 2023 elections.

The former Anambra governor stated that he is occupied with other things and has no interest in seeking the number one political office in the country.

African Examiner reports that Peter Obi was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the PDP in the last presidential election.

Related Posts

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=54179

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

ADVERTISEMENT

sponsored ads

zenith bank

ADVERTISEMENT

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook