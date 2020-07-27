I Won’t Run For President in 2023, Says Peter Obi

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has dispelled rumours that he is running for the office of Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Peter Obi, who was on AriseTV on Monday, stated that the report was not true and he was not planning to contest the presidential position in 2023 elections.

The former Anambra governor stated that he is occupied with other things and has no interest in seeking the number one political office in the country.

African Examiner reports that Peter Obi was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the PDP in the last presidential election.