(BREAKING): Jubilation As Adeleke Cruises To Victory, Wins 17 LGS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke, has obtained the highest number of votes from 17 of the 30 local governments in Osun State.

The results were officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the Saturday governorship election in Osun State.

His closest rival, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress won in 13 Local Government Areas.

The results showed that Adeleke obtained 403, 371 votes from 30 LGAs while Oyetola got 375, 027 votes.

The Local Governments won by APC are Boripe, Ilesa East, Ayedire, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Ayedaade, Iwo, Olaoluwa, Isokan, Atakumosa East, Ife South, Ife Central and Ife East.

The PDP won Ede North Local Government, Ede South, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro, Egbedore, Odo Otin, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Olorunda, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Orolu, Ife North, Irepodun and Ejigbo.

