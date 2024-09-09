Victor Osimhen Has Not Apologize For Social Media Rant – Finidi George

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, has stated that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has not apologized for the social media rant which disrespected him.The African Examiner recalls that Osimhen slammed Finidi George on social media after the latter reportedly accused the former Napoli hitman of not wanting to play for the national team.After the rant, Osimhen was berated on social media as prominent sport figures asked the striker to apologize but Finidi has stated that has put the episode behind him.“I sent him a message that it was not the best way, just someone telling you that coach said that and you’re taking about me like I said it in an interview,” Finidi told Nigeria Info FM.

“From that point I didn’t hear from him, I moved on and I wish everybody well; only God will judge”.Finidi also declined commenting on the suggestion that Osimhen should have been sanctioned with a ban from the Super Eagles.“I don’t know, he is there already, let him be,” he added.

“We cannot crucify him, he has made a mistake, we have moved on and life goes on.”