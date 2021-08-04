W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Igboho Aides: DSS To Investigate Assault On Vanguard Photojournalist

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, August 4th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of State Services (DSS) says it will investigate the alleged assault on Mr Oluwagbemiga Olamikan,  a Photo Journalist with the Vanguard Newspapers by its personnel.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja in reaction to the alleged assault on the journalist.

Olamikan was allegedly assaulted at the Federal High Court, Abuj by some personnel of the service while  taking pictures of Sunday ­Igboho’s aide.



Afunanya said the DSS was a responsible security Organisation with a good working relationship with the  media and so could not have assaulted journalists.

He  said the relationship was based on the understanding that security and the media were partners in nation building and should exist in understanding, peace and harmony. (NAN)

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=66238

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us