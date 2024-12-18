‘I’ll Continue To Build On Your Legacy,’ Tinubu Hails Buhari At 82

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari on his 82nd birthday and said his government will continue to build on the latter’s legacy.

Tinubu described Buhari whom he took over the reins of office in 2023 as a dogged person who inspires others never to give up on their dreams.

“Your doggedness and resilience in contesting presidential elections in 2003, 2007, and 2011 before winning them in 2015 and 2019 also inspire us never to give up,” President Tinubu said in a personal statement he issued on Tuesday.

“I will continue to build on the infrastructure legacy you bequeathed to our nation as the leader of our country’s first All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.”

Tinubu said Buhari’s birthday is a time to reflect on the Katsina-born ex-president’s “years of dedicated service and leadership, which have significantly shaped the course of our nation.

“Your steadfast commitment to Nigeria’s advancement and unity inspires many, and your enduring legacy continues to guide our nation’s journey toward prosperity and stability.”

“On this special day, may you be surrounded by the love of your family and friends and continue to enjoy good health, happiness, and fulfilment in all your endeavours, now and in the future,” Tinubu added. “Happy Birthday, and thank you for your services to Nigeria.”

Buhari handed over to Tinubu in May 2023 after spending eight years in power. Both are of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that ended the reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which started in 1999.

