I’m Still In PDP – Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that he has no plans to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike made this known after an online video presently going around suggesting that he intends to leave the party as he urged members of the public to ignore the video.

According to him, the video is manipulated and it was part of an interview he granted in June 2021 when his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi, wanted to abdicate the party.

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to a manipulated video circulating on social media, purporting that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo

Wike intends to defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“It will be recalled that in June 2021, Governor Wike was interviewed on Arise Television, following the defection of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“During the interview, Governor Wike while reacting to the reason given by Ebonyi State governor for his defection, dismissed it as untenable.

“The excerpt of the interview in circulation has been deliberately manipulated by some desperate and unscrupulous persons with obnoxious agenda. The intent of the video being circulated is to mislead the unsuspecting public, particularly members of the PDP. We, hereby urge the public to disregard the manipulated video.

“Governor Wike has repeatedly maintained that he will never under any circumstances defect from the PDP, which has offered him the platform to excel in his political career.

“We urge the public to ignore the distorted video. Those behind it are desperately wicked and intend to mislead the public. Governor Wike remains a faithful, committed member of the PDP and will never leave it for cancerous APC.”