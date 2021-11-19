I’m Way Too Sexy, Burna Boy Boasts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy on Friday boasted that he’s way too sexy.

The self-acclaimed African-giant took to his Instagram stories to share videos of himself and his manager mum, Bose Ogulu, at an event.

Sharing a mirror video of himself holding his phone and flashing his dentition, the singer wrote, “I’m too hot. I walked in and the fire alarm went off. Way too sexy.” (sic)

The video also showed that Burna Boy’s beards were starting to grow again as stubbles were visible under his chin.

Fans went wild on Thursday, October 21 2020, when the Ye crooner shared a video of his smooth chin without beards.

Commenting on his new look then, the singer said, “Had to shave my beard. Lol. Now I look my age”(sic)

When fans complaints persisted, the singer said, ““I love you all too! But don’t make me cut the hair on my head as well. If you love me for my hair Or my beard or some shit I bought with money. Then that’s great but anybody can grow hair and buy shit.

“Don’t build your life on conditional love. Build on family, build on those who have shown no sign of potential, disloyalty. Build on talent, build on God.” (sic)

