Imo APC Blasts PDP Over Comment On Uzodimma’s Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo state Chapter of the All Progressives APC, has lambasted the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for blaming the renewed deadly attacks on prominent leaders of the ruling party and wanton destruction of critical public infrastructure in the state on lack of leadership capacity by the governor Hope Uzodimma led administration.

The ruling party in the state, declared that it’s dishonest, wicked and utterly mischievous for the PDP to attribute the incidents of insecurity in parts of Orlu senatorial zone of the state where Uzodimma also hails from , as a deliberate attempt to mislead the people, malign the person of the governor and undermine the credibility of his government.

African Examiner reports that parts of Orlu Senatorial district where the incumbent and immediate past governor of the State, and senator representing the zone, Rochas Okorocha, hails from, has been under serious attacks by deadly armed men who have continued to make life unbearable for residents of the area.

The opposition PDP in the state had on Wednesday condemned and picked holes on Uzodimma’s Easter message, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to note and order an immediate investigation of the governor’s latest outbursts and threats against innocent citizens of Imo State and do the needful.

The party said, it strongly views as shocking, desperate and condemnable, the statement credited to the governor in his Easter message, where he wondered why bandits, killers, arsonists, terrorists and militants have not been attacking and wiping out opposition figures in the state.

Reacting to the PDP statement in a press statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Cajetan Duke on Thursday, the APC said contrary to such ridiculous, pedestrian and kindergarten allegation, the leadership of PDP should hold themselves individually and collectively responsible for the unwarranted killings of innocent citizens and destruction of public and private properties in the state.

“A party that for two years has sustained a deliberate campaign of calumny, incitement and destructive opposition against the government of the day, should not look for whom to blame when the result comes.

“Indeed, it is no longer news that what is happening in Imo today, has the tacit endorsement and signature of the opposition element in the state” APC insisted.

“Instead of looking for whom to blame, Imolites and all men of goodwill deserve an unreserved apology from PDP, and not its provocative, hypocritical grandstanding.

“As a party, we had expected the opposition PDP in Imo to exonerate themselves from obvious culpability in the ongoing security challenges in the state by joining hands with the state government to condemn the ugly trend, however, we are shocked over their unrepentant and unrelenting devious posture.

“Nonetheless, we are delighted that Governor Hope Uzodimma to the admiration of patriotic men and women in the state irrespective of political inclination, has continued to demonstrate capacity, maturity and uncommon statecraft in the business of governance, and particularly, the fight against politically – sponsored insecurity in the state.

The statement added: “while we continue to commiserate with the families of victims of insecurity, we pray to God for the restoration of peace and security in our dear state”.

Recall that parts of the state, particularly Orlu Senatorial district, had not known peace in the last two years following deadly activities of unknown Gunmen that have been terrorising the area.