In Akure Rally, Tinubu Describes Obi As ‘Mr Stingy’; Atiku As Mr ‘Sell Everything’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated that his major opponents in the forthcoming elections cannot be trusted with the future of Nigerians.

According to Tinubu, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are Mr. Stingy and Mr Privatize”.

The former Lagos State governor disclosed this on Saturday while he spoke at the campaign rally at Democracy Park in Akure, the state capital.

“The truth of the difference between my leadership and that of Mr Obi lies in one observation. Although Lagos is crowded and Anambra has ample space, more people left Obi’s Anambra seeking a better life in Tinubu’s Lagos than left Lagos believing Obi had established a blueprint for growth in Anambra,” he said.

“My people, you cannot entrust your future or that of our nation to Mr Sell Everything Atiku or Mr Stingy Obi. But you can trust Mr Progressive Good Governance Tinubu!”