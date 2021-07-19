In DSS Custody, Nnamdi Kanu Preaches Unity, Tolerance, Says Lawyer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Aloy Ejimakor, lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has stated that the IPOB leader is preaching unity while in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Recall that in June, Kanu was arrested and extradited to Nigeria to face trial for alleged treason.

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony concerning his campaign for secession, and proposed establishment of the Republic of Biafra.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ejimakor disclosed that he met with Kanu for four hours and the IPOB leader is cheerful in custody.

The lawyer disclosed that during the meeting, Kanu spoke on the importance of unity and tolerance.

“UPDATE: Today, I met with Onyendu at the DSS. We spent nearly four hours. My interaction with him was fulfilling,”

“He’s cheery and looks forward to overcoming this predicament sooner than later. Again, he stressed UNITY and tolerance on all sides. He has you all in his thoughts.” the tweet reads.























