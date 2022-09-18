Indecent Dressing: Anambra Govt Bans Miniskirt In Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to address issue of indecent dressing in schools within Anambra state, the governor Charles Soludo led Government has placed a ban on the wearing of mini-length uniforms in schools across the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, disclosed this yesterday during an interactive meeting with Education Secretaries of public and mission schools held at the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) hall, in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

She expressed displeasure on what she observed as “the growing trend of putting on mini-length uniforms (skirts/gowns) in schools.

The Commissioner said : ” it goes against the acceptable dress code for schools in the state.

According to her, “a student should look smart, well-groomed, project positive vibes and not be indecently dressed for school.

The Commissioner insisted that knee length, remains the acceptable length for school uniforms in the state, not above the knee, adding that “You are the foundation, you control the formative years of the children” she told the participants.

“Let us infuse the right morals and discipline in students so they grow to be rational human beings, showing them there is more to life

“If we fail to get it right at this stage, we have failed to protect the future of the children.

The meeting attracted Education Secretaries from all the 21 local government areas of the state who converged to discuss way forward for the sector as the next academic session begins September 19th 2022.