INEC: PDP Members Protest Against Lauretta Onochie’s Nomination As Electoral Officer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday embarked on a protest at the National Assembly against the nomination of presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

African Examiner recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had selected Onochie as an INEC Commissioner as he forwarded her name to the senate.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some as many Nigerians were of the view that a partisan individual like Onochie should not be an electoral umpire.

However, on Wednesday, the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who led the protest, stated that Onochie is a manipulator and will pollute INEC.

Also, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe and other PDP lawmakers were in attendance.

Secondus said: “We are here to make a final point of total rejection of Lauretta Onochie. She is partisan; we don’t need INEC to be polluted.

“If she is cleared she will be representing one party, APC and that can cause a lot of problems for our country.

“We urge the NASS to reject her. It is important that the country must know that in a crisis situation like this what we need from Mr President is free and fair elections.

“This woman is APC and is a card carrying member. She will pollute the atmosphere at INEC and will rig elections.

“We don’t want the Anambra election and that of 2023 to be rigged. She is a specialist in manipulation.”

Also speaking, Abaribe, who calmed the protesters, stated that justice will be done.

“I have come here with all my colleagues from the PDP in the Senate and as the minority leader this letter will be presented to the Senate President immediately.

“I can reassure you that justice will be done,” he said.























