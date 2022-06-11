INEC Speaks On Extension Of Voter Registration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission has assured Nigerians that the electoral body is considering the pleas of Nigerians concerning the extension of voters’ registration and they would soon give feedback concerning the issue. INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made this known while speaking at a political concert in Lagos.

Uploading a picture of Yakubu at the concert, a tweet from INEC on Saturday read, “We have heard your requests loud and clear. You will soon hear from us on the extension of CVR registration.

“Please assure me that you will register, pick your PVCs and Vote. I also assure you that your vote will count.”

It would be recalled that the exercise was scheduled to end on the 30th of June, 2022 but there have been agitations for its extension.