Enugu APC Suffers More Set Back, As Several Members Declare Support For PDP Guber Candidate, Mbah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The crisis ridden- All progressive Congress APC in Enugu state has suffered a major setback as huge number of its card carrying members from Ezeagu Council Area of the state, led by a former Commissioner, Chief Joe Mmamel, declared support for the gubernatorial flagbearer of the ruining Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Peter Mbah.

They said they have taken over the ownership of the Mba campaign project in the locality.

Members of the APC, who gathered on Enugu on Sunday under the platform of Ezeagu Igbudu Movement said they believed Dr. Mbah has what it takes to move the state forward by giving the citizens a new socio-economic outlook.

In his speech at the gathering, Mmamel, a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in the state who is convener of the group, described himself as a staunch member and chieftain of the APC who had decided to lead members of the party and other professionals to give maximum support to Mbah’s governorship project.

He said: “Dr. Peter Mbah is the project we are discussing currently in the state, and we in Ezeagu believe that the PDP gubernatorial flagbearer is the right person we can partner with for the state’s transformation.

“This movement is a movement for development and we want to partner with you. Ezeagu has 20 political wards, and our members here are experienced in delivering elections. So, we are promising you our support.”

Mammel, who is also a one- time elected chairman of Ezeagu local government area and national legal Adviser of Association of Local government of Nigeria ALGON, appealed to Dr. Mbah to create more employments for his people by resuscitating the defunct Ezeagu Premier Cashew industry, build more access roads, focus on human capital development and youth employment, and build on the existing security architecture in the state, if elected.

Also speaking, Professor Stanley Udedi and Engr. Chris Okolo said they had decided to drum support for Dr. Mbah’s aspiration because of their conviction in his competence and capacity to fulfill the development programmes in his manifesto, adding that they would work with him during and after the general elections for a better Enugu State.

Reacting to his endorsement by the APC chieftains and other professionals at the meeting, Dr. Mbah said he was glad that the people had seen the light through his candidacy.

The PDP Governorship Candidate noted that the implication of their action shows they had the collective future of the state and that of their children in minds when they took the decision

While reiterating the motivation behind his aspiration, Dr. Mbah stated that his administration will be driven by the mission to transform the economy, engender socio-economic shift, change the narrative and make the state a destination for investment

The PDP Candidate who further vowed to insulate the state’s economy from the existential threats being faced by the national economy, said his administration shall move the economy seven-fold by creating enabling environment for investors, make agriculture profitable, scale up production by establishing industries and reactivation of moribund ones.

The governorship hopeful re-echoed his resolve to construct access roads to all communities across the 17 local government areas through his robust programmes for the state

“We are going to grow the economy and make it one of the top 3 states in Nigeria. We are going to adopt exponential growth strategy in the state, create jobs for our youths, equip them with necessary skills by building skills and vocational training centres, and address insecurity.

African Examiner reports that the Enugu state Chapter of the APC has been swimming in a pool of crisis since the incumbent Embattled State Chairman, Barr. Ugochukwu Agballa joined the party from the PDP.

There are several pending Court cases filed by some members of the party in the state challenging the alledged non membership of Agballa