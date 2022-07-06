Insecurity: Nigerians Express Concern Over Attack On President Buhari’s Convoy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the convoy of President Muhammad Buhari was attacked by terroists have unsettled many Nigerians who are of the view that if the president convoy can be attacked what about ordinary Nigerians without any support.

African Examiner had reported that unknown gunmen had on Wednesday attacked the advanced team of President Muhammad Buhari on their way to Daura for the Sallah celebrations and two persons sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

According to presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the combined efforts of some army officers, the police and the DSS was enough to keep the gunmen away.

This development has sparked social media reactions and the African Examiner brings some of them below:

@KadariaAhmed writes: “#kuje #Daura Terrorists have tested Nigeria &found her wanting; a state that cannot defend itself or its people. Perhaps we can now stop pretending about the efficacy of the fight against terror, own the failures& accept we are at war!These truths may enable the right response.”

@PharmIngawa writes: “If the Nigerian police can chain their generator inside police station then we are all in serious trouble.”

@Murtalaibin writes: “The attack on President @MBuhari ‘s motorcade/advance team heading to Daura reflects the Government’s security scorecard. After seven years, more communities and states across the country have become unsafe.”

@AM_Saleeem writes: “Terrorists attacked President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy yesterday on his way to Daura. Well, insecurity is everybody’s business. Buhari has not seen anything until he leave office, when he can’t do anything nor have hundreds security guards.”

@jacksonpbn writes: “Bandits opened fire on Buhari’s convoy heading to Daura, Katsina state, killing two persons, according to reports. Me: It is good for Buhari to have a taste of the cookies.”

@Mr_temitope writes: “They attacked an advanced security team of the president a few hours back in Daura as reported by various news media, now they dare to attack a prison in the nation’s Capital, A federal capital where the president resides, where all the major foreign diplomats reside.”