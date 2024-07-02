Insecurity: South-East Governors, stakeholders Meet In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South-East Governors and some stakeholders including the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, on Tuesday arrived at the Government House, Enugu, for a crucial meeting.

Reports say all the South East governors physically attended the meeting.

The governors are Alex Otti of Abia, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi States and the host governor, Mr Peter Mbah.

The reason for the meeting is not disclosed to the press but it might not be unconnected to insecurity in the zone and Nnamdi Kanu’s issue as well as the state of the zone. (NAN)