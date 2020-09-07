INTERPOL Arrests 2 Nigerians For €14.7 Million COVID-19 Scam

INTERPOL have arrested two Nigerian suspects have been arrested for allegedly duping the German State of North Rhine- Westphalia of €2.3 million COVID-19 fund.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by spokesperson of the Nigeria police, Frank Mba, who stated that the fund was for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Babatunde Adesanya, who is a 50-year-old master degree holder in cell biology, and 41-year-old Akinpelu Abass, who is the managing director of Musterpoint Investment Nigeria Limited, are members of a transnational criminal network/

The suspects cloned a corporate website of an Holland-based firm, ILBN Holdings BV, to scam one Freiherr Fredrick Von Hahn, a representative of the German state.

“Discrete investigations by INTERPOL Nigeria revealed that the suspects and their Holland-based cohorts, one Eduardus Boomstra and Geradius Maulder specialized in identity theft, cyber-stalking, cloning of corporate websites amongst other cyber mischiefs to defraud unsuspecting members of the public across the world,” Mba said.

“In this instance, the suspects fraudulently obtained from Mr Freiherr Fredrick Von Hahn the sum of 1.5m Euro and another 880,000 Euro as advanced payment for the supply of COVID-19 PPEs valued at 14.7million Euros. Disturbed by the non-arrival of the PPEs, Mr Freiherr Fredrick Von Hahn eventually visited the corporate office of ILBN Holdings BV in Holland to inquire reasons for the delay in supplying the items only to find out that the company never did business with him and that the transaction was a scam.

“The fraudsters merely cloned the company’s website and falsely presented themselves as representatives of the company before subsequently executing the fraudulent transaction. Consequently, he reported the case of fraud to the Police in Holland and this led to the arrest of Eduardus Boomstra and Geradius Maulder in Holland and investigations extended to Nigeria.

“Investigation by INTERPOL Nigeria further revealed that Babatunde Adesanya received 498,000 Euro from Eduardus Boomstra and Geradius Maulder through his Citibank London account and transferred same to an account number domiciled with a Lagos branch of a leading commercial bank in Nigeria belonging to Musterpoint Investment Nig. Ltd.”

Mba disclosed that the suspects will soon be arraigned in court.

