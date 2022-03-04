Irate Mob Sets Three Phone Snatchers Ablaze In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -Three phone snatchers in the Commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State, South- East Nigeria were on Thursday burnt to death by an irate mob.

They were nabbed after stealing a phone and other personal effects from a man, and attempted to escape with a Tricycle.

The incident which occurred at the popular Upper Iweka in Onitsha, has caused serious tension in the area.

It was gathered that the deceased suspects, had already succeeded in disposessing the victim of his belonging and was about escaping with the tricycle when it developed a fault.

“The incident happened at Upper Iweka motor park, almost in front of Star Sunny motor park, here in Onitsha” said a Source who craved anonymity.

“The men who were operating with a tricycle stopped and disposessed a man of his phone. As they went back into the tricycle and made to drive off, the tricycle malfunctioned and refused to start.

“They became panicky, and in the process, some boys who are loading vehicles in the motor park quickly descended on them, beating them up.

“Some people brought tyres and others brought fuel, and they were set ablaze immediately. Their remains are still here now smoking.”

Reacting to the incident, the Anambra State police public Relations officer PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, but said before men of the command could get to the scene, the suspected thieves were already burnt to death.

“Anambra Police Operatives have recovered a tricycle, handbag and an Infinix phone that was allegedly dispossessed from a female victim by hoodlums operating along Owerri road, Romchi transport park, Onitsha.

“Upon police arrival, an angry mob had already set three of the hoodlums ablaze and the fourth person escaped

“Meanwhile, police operatives are already on the ground there and efforts are in place to restore normalcy to the area and possibly to apprehend the fleeing gang member.” he stated.